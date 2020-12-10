LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Librarians in Jefferson County Public Schools are making house calls or using other methods to get books to students and keep them reading.
Michelle Chandler, the librarian at Foster Elementary School, joined others from around the district to offer curbside book exchanges during meal pickup as students continue learning from home.
"Reading can be educational as well as it can be relaxing, and I know they're under so much pressure right now," Chandler said. "I am a firm believer that a book can change someone's life."
Just like Amazon drivers, Westport Elementary School Librarian Amy Lyons is going door to door or offers delivery.
"We should have whatever-it takes-attitude," Lyons said. "We know that reading, specifically independent reading, is the No. 1 factor in success in school, and it can go on to success in life."
She dropped books off to sixth-grader Nora Giban to provide an escape from NTI in 2020.
"I love reading," Nora said. "I like imagining the characters, imagining where they are. It's just fun for me, because it lets me create my world."
Students can also always go online to Bookshelves.
"It's hard to compete with TikTok and video games, and so as few clicks as possible was our goal," said Laura Avis, the librarian at Laukhuf Elementary School. "I think we got it down to three clicks for them to find a book."
Avis, Theresa Mayer and another librarian set up a virtual library for JCPS elementary students through Kentucky Virtual Library, a statewide site. Students can access thousands of book titles of all genres at the same time, using their Google school account.
"It feels good to put books in readers' hands," Mayer said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
"I am a firm believer that a book can change someone's life."