LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools and Louisville's catholic schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3, to protect from the spread of COVID-19.
The announcements just after after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that all public and private schools close for at least two weeks to protect from the spread of COVID-19. Both districts will in essence have three weeks off, since spring break runs from March 30 to April 3.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the final day of school will be June 11 unless state legislators decide to forgive the absences. The district siad if parents have concerns about sending children to school Friday, March 13, it will be an excused absence.
During the absences, free lunches will be served at 35 schools throughout the city. See a full list of those sites here.
Earlier Thursday, Beshear announced there are two more positive cases in the commonwealth, one in Jefferson County and one in Fayette County. That brings the commonwealth's total to 10:
- Harrison County -- 5
- Fayette County -- 3
- Jefferson County -- 2
The new positive case in Jefferson County is the one confirmed by Humana on Thursday morning as one of its employees.
The move comes after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday, expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections. More than 133,000 people have been infected worldwide, and more than 4,900 have died.
Earlier Wednesday and reiterated Thursday, Beshear recommended that schools be prepared to close with as little as 72 hours notice if necessary.
Only Harrison County Schools, a district of fewer than 3,000 students, has been closed this week as the first positive COVID-19 case in Kentucky was confirmed in that area.
Since then, four additional Harrison County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The county's five cases was the most in the state as of Wednesday morning.
Other Kentucky school districts have announced plans to close for lengthy periods amid the pandemic, including Boone County Schools, Boyle County Schools and Danville Independent Schools.
States like Ohio and Georgia have also called on schools to close their buildings amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that school corporations should prepare for broad closures due to the novel coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it would offer one-year waivers for standardized testing and accountability determinations for schools and districts. School districts are also not required to provide special education services if they close due to the novel coronavirus, but they must offer those if a disabled student is homebound due to infection.
"Due to the unique circumstances that may arise as a result of COVID-19, such as a school closing during the entire testing window, it may not be feasible for a State to administer some or all of its assessments, in which case the Department would consider a targeted one-year waiver of the assessment requirements for those schools impacted by the extraordinary circumstances," the agency wrote in its advisory.
"States with schools that must close due to the COVID-19 may also want to consider whether it is possible to adjust or extend the testing window to accommodate as many students as possible, including students in schools that were closed for some period."
Beshear held a conference call with Kentucky school superintendents Wednesday in coordination with the Kentucky Department of Education, which is allowing districts to apply for the state's non-traditional instruction program for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
That program allows students to learn remotely and gives schools 10 emergency days for such instruction. Kentucky lawmakers are considering emergency legislation that would triple the amount of NTI days available for school districts.
Kevin Brown, interim education commissioner, said in a statement that he will ask the Kentucky Board of Education for a blanket waiver to speed up the application process during the board's March 18 meeting.
Eighty-three of the state's 172 school districts participate in the program, including Harrison County Schools. JCPS is not a participant in the state's NTI program.
On Monday, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio announced a plan to sanitize JCPS schools after the first COVID-19 case in Jefferson County was confirmed. He also said if schools were forced to close due to coronavirus, learning materials would be provided to families.
The district detailed its food service plan in the event of a closure on Thursday. Thirty-five school sites and eight mobile sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to provide lunches for students.
Beshear also recommended that weekend church services be canceled with eight cases statewide and more expected to come.
Also Wednesday morning, a second and third person who attended a conference at Louisville's downtown Omni Hotel last month tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth said in a statement Wednesday that the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, who had been in Louisville in February, has the first presumptive positive case of the virus in Tarrant County, Texas.
