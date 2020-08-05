JCPS Vanhoose Education Center.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is considering building a new school in west Louisville.

The district's Local Planning Committee called a special meeting for Wednesday night, when it will discuss a proposal for a new middle school, but no official action will be taken.

If approved, the plans would still have to go to the full JCPS school board for a vote.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be held virtually on the board's YouTube page. 

