LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is considering building a new school in west Louisville.
The district's Local Planning Committee called a special meeting for Wednesday night, when it will discuss a proposal for a new middle school, but no official action will be taken.
If approved, the plans would still have to go to the full JCPS school board for a vote.
Wednesday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be held virtually on the board's YouTube page.
To watch the meeting, click here.
