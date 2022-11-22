LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school basketball coach in Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Friday, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night.
JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Willky Joseph, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the girls' basketball coach.
According to arrest documents, Joseph poked a man in the face, shoved him and threatened to fight him after Thursday's night game at Moore High School. Police said Joseph then shoved another person to the ground.
Witnesses told police Joseph also threatened a school principal, cursing at her.
Joseph faces two charges of assault and one charge of menacing. He's expected to face a judge Tuesday.
JCPS said it will follow "normal personnel procedure" when it comes to handling the situation.
Joseph appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He will be back in court next month.
