LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A JCPS middle school basketball coach finds himself behind bars, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night.
JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky Friday. Willky is a teacher at Thomas Jefferson middle school and the girls' basketball coach.
According to arrest documents, Willky poked a man in the face, shoved him and threatened to fight him after Thursday's night game at Moore Middle School. Police say Willky then shoved another person to the ground.
Witnesses told police, Willky also threatened a school school principal, cursing at her.
Wilky faces two charges of assault and one charge of menacing. He's expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
We reached out to JCPS, and they tell us the district will follow "normal personnel procedure" when it comes to handling the situation.
