LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is accepting donations from individuals and community groups for student Career Pathway Skills Kits.
You can bring donations to Seneca High School at 3510 Goldsmith Lane this week. Starting Monday, donations can be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The kits are for high school students taking Career and Technical Education courses. The district needs mannequins for health science courses, cooking utensils for culinary courses, and maker space kits for engineering students. The kits will be used by students studying at home during NTI (non-traditional instruction) days. CLICK HERE for a complete list of needed supplies.
JCPS says donating the actual supplies is the fastest way to get the kits into the hands of students, but money is also accepted. CLICK HERE to make a financial contribution.
