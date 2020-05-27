JCPS offers game-based summer learning for all students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the Jefferson County Public Schools year is officially over, students can still learn online this summer in a new way, free of charge.
JCPS is offering several online experiences that begin in June.
"We're trying to design this in a way so that kids would do it on their own because it's fun," said Dr. Carmen Coleman, chief academic officer at JCPS. "So we're really trying to think about the appeal of digital gaming and how can we give this that same appeal."
Summer League is open to all students. Students will create their own avatar, earn badges, compete in challenges and track their progress. This course runs June 22-31.
Lit & Camp is a one-week virtual summer camp that teaches chess, yoga, karate, hip hop and reading and writing. It's open to third-, fourth- and fifth-graders and begins June 15.
AMPED is designed for sixth-graders and up and teaches students how to produce their own music, reading and writing and is also available starting June 15.
Registration is not required.
Students who received Google Chromebooks from JCPS will keep those throughout the summer.
