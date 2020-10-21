LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana donated two floors of its building on east Main Street to Jefferson County Public Schools so families can get in-person help.
The JCPS 360° Student & Family Support Center will give JCPS families help with their students' computers, getting a special education screening or deciding on what school their child should attend next year. The space will offer social distancing because the Humana employees normally working there are home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're excited that Humana and its employees are offering this large space for JCPS to essentially set up satellite district offices," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a news release. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our families to get the safe, face-to-face help they're requesting with everything from guidance on using Chromebooks and Google Classroom to language translation services."
Services in the center will include:
- Special education screenings
- Parent Portal support
- Enrollment and school choice information and help
- Language translation services
- IT support with computers, education and digital platforms
- Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services - eviction prevention, Neighborhood Place services, financial case management
- Doctors for Healthy Communities - physicals, vision and hearing screenings
"The JCPS support center is an example of how we are working together to help our hometown through the pandemic," Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard said in a news release. "We appreciate the teamwork with JCPS to offer the services that are the highest priorities for students and their families. Tailoring these offerings as needs change is one of the ways that we are helping students succeed in the current learning environment."
To make an appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.