LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As JCPS students get ready to head back to class Wednesday, parents can stress less about one thing.
The district launched its transportation hotline on Monday. 485-RIDE is a direct line to an actual person who can answer questions about bus routes, stop locations, pick-up and drop-off times and bus numbers.
About 70,000 students ride the bus to school in the district. Leaders say all parents should check to make sure they have the correct bus information, and to not assume bus routes are the same as last year.
"We can help with those last minute questions that parents might have," JCPS Chief Operations Officer Michael Raisor said. "You may have the same stop, the bus number may be different, the bus may be a little later or a little earlier depending on other children in the neighborhood who maybe used to ride and don't anymore or now do, that may delay or speed up your route."
The hotline is open all week. Operators are on standby to answer calls until 5 p.m. Monday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 6 a.m. until the last student is home on Wednesday. The hotline will also be open at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday until all bus drivers have completed their routes.
Parents can also use the bus finder application on the JCPS website.
