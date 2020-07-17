LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some JCPS parents say distance learning is the right way to start the school year during the pandemic. The school board is expected to vote on Tuesday whether to start with 6-weeks of non-traditional instruction or NTI.
While we've heard from some parents upset about the recommendation from Superintendent Marty Pollio for JCPS students not to returning to school in-person, but many others support the plan to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Parent Kimberly Hill said, "I just don't feel like risking my children's health and safety to go to school when I can homeschool them here."
Hill has two school-aged children. Persephone is a 4th grader at Watterson Elementary. Penelope is a kindergartner waiting on her school assignment.
Hill said, "I'm really proud that Pollio has made that a priority, the health and safety of our children and the JCPS staff."
Pollio spoke to WDRB in the Morning on Friday. He says, "It's a tall order to ask to bring someone who is an educator, a teacher a cafeteria worker, a custodian or a bus driver, and ask them to risk their life when they're in a high risk category."
Pollio is recommending NTI for the first six weeks, with re-evaluations after that. He said, "As we move forward, my hope is to only be out six weeks, it really is, but we're going to have to see a decline in those cases and feel testing is increased, and we can contract trace." He said CDC guidelines would also need to be followed in schools.
The School Board will still have to approve the plan on Tuesday, but it's expected to pass.
The district said this NTI will be different from the Spring. It will put more of a focus on grading and participation. JCPS plans to buy 30,000 more Chromebooks with the district's CARES Act money.
There will also be 11,000 hotspots to help students connect to the internet.
Pollio said the district will be prepared. "We're going to do a lot of training and working with our teachers and staff so we standardize form classroom to classroom and school to school. The expectation for all classroom and especially contact for kids and families," he said.
When asked what the district needs to do to make parents feel returning to school is safe, Hill said, "In order for me personally to feel safe there would be have to be a vaccine."
On Tuesday, the school board will also consider moving the start date of school to August 25.
And while Hill is in a family where NTI will work with one parent staying home, she said it's not easy. "I do feel like there should be some sort of law passed for compensation for families who are struggling with a parent staying home as a teacher." She would also like to see job security for the people who do have to stay home, hoping their job will be there when they return to work.
