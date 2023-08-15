LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Raw emotions of frustration were felt by parents and board members on Tuesday evening at the VanHoose Education Center.
The first Jefferson County Public School board meeting was held after the district's new bus transportation plan failed last Wednesday. The first day of school brought many transportation headaches with late pick-ups and drop-offs, long routes and some children not getting home until almost 10 p.m.
A long line of concerned Jefferson County Public School parents stood outside as hundreds waited to hear from the school board and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio inside.
The room inside and the overflow area are both full. Security told me they can’t let anyone else in until some leave. I counted 33 people from the start of the line until the end. There are about a dozen others killing around the parking lot. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sqYVqm3oiL— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) August 15, 2023
"Parents deserve to be heard," Amber Degott said.
"I feel like there should have been a bigger room and bigger venue so they could've heard more from us," Ashley Beeler said.
Inside the board meeting, a packed house listened in-person and on YouTube.
"To say that I was livid is an understatement," Pat Mathison said.
"I'm here to be a voice for families forced to be the guinea pigs for JCPS," Vanessa Anthony said.
Many people signed up to speak at the meeting, but by 8 p.m., some had already left. Those who remained were tired of hearing "I'm sorry."
"And I appreciate the apology, but you can stop for real, now," a woman told Pollio.
Andrea Johnson, whose elementary school-age daughter didn't arrive home until 8:17 Wednesday night, said the new tracking technology will help, but the next day of school is approaching fast.
"Is it gonna be something we have to register for? How's it going to work? And we need the information for how its gonna work because we're going back to school Friday," Johnson said.
While Johnson is taking the day off work to make sure her child gets to school on time, another mother Tatiana, just has to pray the changes work.
"I can't quit my job, I cannot not let my baby go to school, so it's a lose-lose situation, so hopefully today they figure it out because this is a mess," Tatiana said.
Related Stories:
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Local organizations planning activities for Monday, Tuesday after JCPS cancels class
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
- JCPS opening multiple meal sites for students on Monday and Tuesday
- JCPS cancels school for Monday and Tuesday as it continues to work on transportation issues
- 16 Jefferson County Democrat state lawmakers also call for solutions following JCPS bus problems
- JCPS board members host listening session about the future of JCPS Saturday
- JCPS superintendent says splitting up the school district would be 'disruptive'
- JCPS hopes to return students to school by the 'middle of next week' as it works to fix 'transportation disaster'
- JCPS board member says NTI 'won't be' considered as district works through bus issues
- JCPS bus driver says long routes contribute to transportation disaster
- Kentucky state Republicans call for special session after 'epic failure' on JCPS' 1st day of school
- UPS offers to help JCPS sort out busing problems
- 'They were scared' | Parents of JCPS students angry over issues that left kids on buses for hours
- JCPS bus routes generated by software with flawed track record in another district
- JCPS schools should be closed next week to address Wednesday's 'disaster,' bus union leadership says
- JCPS cancels school Thursday and Friday because of major transportation issues
- JCPS parents frustrated with new bus routes as some kids get home at almost 10 p.m. on the first day
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.