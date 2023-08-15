LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Raw emotions of frustration were felt by parents and board members on Tuesday evening at the VanHoose Education Center. 

The first Jefferson County Public School board meeting was held after the district's new bus transportation plan failed last Wednesday. The first day of school brought many transportation headaches with late pick-ups and drop-offs, long routes and some children not getting home until almost 10 p.m.  

A long line of concerned Jefferson County Public School parents stood outside as hundreds waited to hear from the school board and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio inside. 

"Parents deserve to be heard," Amber Degott said.

"I feel like there should have been a bigger room and bigger venue so they could've heard more from us," Ashley Beeler said.

Inside the board meeting, a packed house listened in-person and on YouTube. 

"To say that I was livid is an understatement," Pat Mathison said.

"I'm here to be a voice for families forced to be the guinea pigs for JCPS," Vanessa Anthony said.

Many people signed up to speak at the meeting, but by 8 p.m., some had already left. Those who remained were tired of hearing "I'm sorry."

"And I appreciate the apology, but you can stop for real, now," a woman told Pollio.

Andrea Johnson, whose elementary school-age daughter didn't arrive home until 8:17 Wednesday night, said the new tracking technology will help, but the next day of school is approaching fast.

"Is it gonna be something we have to register for? How's it going to work? And we need the information for how its gonna work because we're going back to school Friday," Johnson said.

While Johnson is taking the day off work to make sure her child gets to school on time, another mother Tatiana, just has to pray the changes work.

"I can't quit my job, I cannot not let my baby go to school, so it's a lose-lose situation, so hopefully today they figure it out because this is a mess," Tatiana said.

