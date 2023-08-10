LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From transportation nightmares to unexpected August snow days, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools parents faced an unexpected challenge with school being canceled on Thursday.
Wednesday, getting students to and from school was the biggest concern. But Thursday, thousands of parents woke up with a different problem, an August snow day.
That's why places like Waterfront Park were busy all day.
"Everybody doesn't have that type of like, a family member available or the time and space to be able to take off work because school didn't ... they weren't able to do their job," Alize' Gittens, a JCPS parent, said. "That's not OK. It's unacceptable."
Like many parents, Gittens isn't happy that she was forced to make a last-minute schedule change.
"Why is it that we as parents get in trouble for truancy? But you guys aren't getting in trouble for being unprepared for the school year," she said. "And mind you, this isn't just one class, one student, one school. This is the entire, there's a problem."
Even if it's a problem for the school district and parents, some students might see it as a win.
"It's bad with the situation ... but the time with my children ... I'll take this time," Anthony Gregory, a JCPS parent, said.
Gregory had other plans until JCPS changed that.
"I work third shift, so I was going to just wake up, eat, go to the gym ... just regular people stuff and relax until I had to go to work," he said.
But instead, he was one of dozens of parents who brought their children to the splash park in downtown Louisville.
"The kids, they were all excited and geared up for school," Matthew Byrd, a JCPS parent, said. "So, I didn't want to let them down. So, we wanted to get out and get some of that energy out."
The last-minute day off came after implementing a massive overhaul to the schedule and bus routes, something the district said was desperately needed.
But for now, it's a mess.
"My daughter, she got home scheduled at 5:15," Byrd said. "She didn't get home (until) 7:30."
And with school closed again Friday, chances are good that places like Waterfront Park will be busy again.
"Probably going to do the same thing because we don't have a choice ... they need to get it together, " Gittens said."
"Might go to the library since they're out of school," Gregory said. "We will do some type of education. So, we'll probably go to the library, let them climb a tree, let them be kids."
