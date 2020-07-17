LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools parents said distance learning is the right way to start the school year during the pandemic. The school board is expected to vote on Tuesday whether to start with six weeks of nontraditional instruction (NTI).
WDRB News has heard from some parents who are upset about the recommendation from Superintendent Marty Pollio for JCPS students not to returning to school in-person, but many others support the plan to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
"I just don't feel like risking my children's health and safety to go to school when I can homeschool them here," said Kimberly Hill, a parent of a fourth grader at Watterson Elementary and a kindergartner waiting on her school assignment. "I'm really proud that Pollio has made that a priority, the health and safety of our children and the JCPS staff."
Courtney Potts, a counselor with Seven Counties, which helps 20,000 mostly younger students with emotional and developmental disorders, said the students the organization works with may suffer during online instruction.
"There’s not a safe place anymore at the school for us to be able to see these kids to be able to talk about the things that are going on at home," Potts said.
Seven Counties typically meets with its students from 45 minutes to several hours a day. After she said JCPS switching to remote in the spring "paralyzed us all," Potts expressed concern about the potential consequences of students missing out on crucial face-to-face counseling.
"Suicide, depression, anxiety, lack of socialization – all of those things," Potts said. "Attention deficit issue. Those are all going to be increased in times like these.
"... We worry about kids being on the street, getting in trouble with the law, drug abuse (and) sexual abuse," she added.
Pollio spoke to WDRB in the Morning on Friday. He said, "It's a tall order to ask to bring someone who is an educator, a teacher a cafeteria worker, a custodian or a bus driver, and ask them to risk their life when they're in a high-risk category."
Pollio is recommending NTI for the first six weeks, with re-evaluations after that. The School Board will still have to approve the plan on Tuesday, but it's expected to pass.
"As we move forward, my hope is to only be out six weeks, it really is," Pollio said. "But we're going to have to see a decline in those cases and feel testing is increased, and we can contract trace."
Guidelines set by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention would also need to be followed when students return to schools, the superintendent added.
District officials said this round of NTI will be different from the spring. It will put more of a focus on grading and participation. JCPS plans to buy 30,000 more Chromebooks with the district's CARES Act money, and there will also be 11,000 hot spots to help students connect to the internet.
"We're going to do a lot of training and working with our teachers and staff so we standardize form classroom to classroom and school to school. The expectation for all classroom and especially contact for kids and families," Pollio said.
Potts hopes NTI to start this school year will go better than it did during the spring now that the district has had time to prepare. If it goes beyond six weeks, Potts said the education gap for students already struggling will only grow.
"Some of our parents are lower socioeconomic families and they struggle with navigating a computer or reading (or) helping their child with things that they may struggle with themselves."
When asked what the district needs to do to make parents feel returning to school is safe, Hill said, "In order for me personally to feel safe there would be have to be a vaccine."
On Tuesday, the school board will also consider moving the start date of school to Aug. 25.
And while Hill is in a family where NTI will work with one parent staying home, she said it's not easy. "I do feel like there should be some sort of law passed for compensation for families who are struggling with a parent staying home as a teacher." She would also like to see job security for the people who do have to stay home, hoping their job will be there when they return to work.
