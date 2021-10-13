LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will create a new equity-based leadership program through a grant worth up to $8.2 million, the district announced Wednesday.
JCPS is one of eight school districts across the U.S. awarded such grants from the Wallace Foundation's Equity Centered Pipeline Initiative, according to a district news release. The district will get $1.79 million annually for the grant's first two years and up to $8.2 million total if the grant is renewed for the full five-year term, the release says.
JCPS will use its grant money to launch the Jefferson County Leadership Academy for those interested in becoming school administrators. The district plans to offer workshops and programming on the duties and expectations of assistant principals and principals along with mentoring and internship opportunities for prospective school administrators and coaching sessions for those currently in such roles, according to the release.
The district is also working with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and the Kentucky Department of Education to develop certification programs, professional development and mentoring based on equity-centered leadership to new and prospective principals, the release says.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said the potential $8.2 million grant gives JCPS "the tremendous opportunity to develop and support principal candidates 'on the bench' as well as those new to their positions."
"We know that effective principals have a strong, positive influence on students and schools, impacting student achievement across an entire school," he said in a statement. "Having a comprehensive, aligned principal pipeline will produce leaders who can help bring our district's vision of equity to fruition."
UofL and Spalding University leaders said the grant-backed program would strengthen their relationships with Kentucky's largest school district while also benefitting their institutions' educational programming.
"Together, we have the potential to touch every single leadership team in the district," Debbie Powers, program director of Educational Administration and Leadership at UofL, said in a statement. "This equity-focused work will also have a far-reaching impact extending to our partner districts in the Ohio Valley Education Cooperative. We could not be more excited for the work to come."
"The grant from the Wallace Foundation will support ongoing work to further embed equity-centered leadership within all aspects of Spalding's JCPS-focused Aspiring Leaders principal preparation program, including its curriculum, assessments and clinical field experiences," Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure said in a statement. "This work goes hand in hand with the Spalding mission of compassion and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."
