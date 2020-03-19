LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said it's "highly unlikely" that JCPS schools will reopen after Spring Break on April 6.
"I anticipate that we will be out multiple weeks past that," Pollio said during a virtual school board meeting on Thursday night.
The district is asking for help so its students can keep learning online, calling on the city and internet providers to step up and help more students gain access to Wi-Fi.
This happened as the school board approved non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, which allow students to shift to online learning during the new coronavirus outbreak.
JCPS is developing a website where students can log in and work with their teachers inside Google classrooms. The challenge, Pollio said, is that many JCPS students don't have computers or access to the internet at home.
"Kids of means end up having computers and access to this quality instruction, and those that don't have access to computers and to connectivity fall farther behind," said Pollio. "We're fighting to mitigate that as hard as we can."
JCPS plans to distribute 25,000 Chromebooks to students during spring break, plus paper learning materials for students without access.
Spectrum will offer two months of free internet to students in need, but that would still not reach all students, according to Pollio. He said the district looked into buying 20,000 Wi-Fi hot spots, but it would have cost $7 million.
JCPS' NTI days will begin on April 6.
