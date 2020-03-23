LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools preparing to build virtual school network.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spoke to WDRB via Facetime Monday morning to give parents and students an update on the district.
One task force is charged with building the non-traditional school platform. Another task force is working to find the best way to distribute 25,000 Chromebooks to students who otherwise would not have access to a device.
The virtual classroom is scheduled to start on April 6. Dr. Pollio says the district will be as flexible as possible when it comes to class time.
"We're going to as flexible as we can about these interactions that should be happening. So teachers can be posting. They can post videos, they post assignments, things for kids to read. And then we can all respond virtually to each other in all the methods we have through Google Classroom," said Pollio.
Dr. Pollio says the district will follow recommendations from Governor Beshear and health officials on when to return to school but says the district will prepare for virtual learning to continue through the end of the school year.
"We are anticipating, I am hoping that we come back on April 20th, but we are planning and anticipating that it will be much longer than that," Pollio said during the FaceTime interview.
The district will be building support to make sure seniors get to graduate.
"The last thing we want is someone not graduating who was in line to graduate because of this NTI work," said Pollio.
Dr. Pollio promised to have commencement ceremonies whenever guidance from the governor and health officials will allow it.
