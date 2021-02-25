LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants to build new schools in west Louisville.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said it's part of the district's Future State Plan. A proposal suggests building a new middle school — and possibly a new high school — in the west end to give students not one, but two choices on where they go to school.
"Middle and high school students in west Louisville deserve the same opportunities that every other student in this district has. This is about equity," Pollio said. "Your zip code shouldn't dictate the choices you have and the rights available to you."
Pollio said Thursday the proposal would help with issues in the student assignment plan, which has been in place since the 1980s, adding that the district needs a system that is more equitable and provides students access to more schools.
"Our current student assignment plan places the onus of diversity solely on one community," he said. "Middle and high school students in west Louisville don't have a choice. They are the only students in the country who have to travel up to 20 miles to go to a school that isn't their choice."
Pollio said new facilities would give students in the area more choice on where they want to go to school, giving them the option to choose a school close to home or a school in another part of the district.
"I want you to remember this ... This isn't about neighborhood schools, and it's not about bussing," he said. "This is about what is right for kids and giving a choice to all families."
Pollio said there is a team of educators from JCPS working on several areas for the district's Future State Plan, including student assignment and expanded learning opportunities.
JCPS has not given a timeline on when it would like to build the schools. The plan is still just a proposal.
