LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is honoring every senior in a unique way this month.
The district is listing the names of every senior who is graduating from a JCPS high school through 21 ads that will be placed on the sides of TARC buses.
"Congratulations on completion of a tremendous milestone. We are so proud of each and everyone of you!," TARC wrote in a Facebook post about the ads, which began May 18.
The district is hosting virtual graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to hold an in-person graduation this fall.
