LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is relaunching a special hotline designed to connect families to needed resources and services, including counseling and mental health supports.
According to a news release, the school district is relaunching its CARE line. Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, families can call 313-CARE (2273) for counseling assistance and referrals for emotional, behavioral and mental health needs as well as referrals for basic needs such as food, clothing and utilities.
The CARE line will be operated by retired school counselors who will be able to provide assistance, resources and referrals for:
- Emotional / behavioral / mental health challenges
- Basic needs, including food, utilities and clothing
- Domestic violence relief
- Drug and alcohol addiction support
- Unemployment
- Homelessness
The line will be open from 3-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and will be run through Jan. 26, 2021.
