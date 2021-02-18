LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools reopened many food distribution sites to make sure children have something to eat.
All of the sites were closed Tuesday because of the snow. Families were told if they needed immediate food assistance, they could contact the Dare to Care Food Bank. Dozens of the JCPS sites were back open Thursday on a delayed schedule, however 19 sites were still closed, and there were no mobile routes.
"We do have some locations that closed that we posted due to staff not being able to get in or due to site that aren't conducive to serving off of ... like platforms of ice that they couldn't get cleared," said Dan Ellnore, assistant director nutrition services for JCPS.
JCPS said it plans to have all sites open and on schedule next Tuesday and Thursday.
