LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students throughout the district began remote learning Tuesday.
The "non-traditional instruction" was implemented as a result of social distancing guidelines issued by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Kentucky schools have ended all in-school instruction in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, JCPS switched to online instruction, though representatives of the district said they do expect some hiccups along the way.
JCPS has already distributed instructions for accessing the school work on the online portal. The work is required, just like in a typical classroom setting.
As of Tuesday afternoon, representatives with JCPS said there haven't been any major issues.
Every school has a hyperlink to point students to their specific grade level and teacher. The district said those links -- more than 150 in number -- are all working correctly.
The district is also supplying thousands of students with Google Chromebooks. A spokesman for the district said about half of the 20,000 Chromebooks requested have been shipped, and the district plans to have the other half delivered by the end of this week. For those still without a laptop or internet access, there are hard-copies of course work available. A technical support link is available on the website for anyone who has questions or is encountering difficulties. Additionally, parents are encouraged to call their child's school.
"If parents can be patient with us right now, this is brand new for all of us," said Renee Murphy, a spokeswoman for JCPS. "So it's not something we've ever done before, and we know there could be some questions along the way, and that's OK."
Some families said they've struggled with knowing which usernames and passwords they need, but they're figuring it out together. They also said it's created a new challenge for families in which both parents are working, because it requires other family members to care for the kids at home, and meet their school needs.
That's the case for Rosemary Sims, who is watching over her nephew, a fourth-grader at Jacob Elementary School.
"I have spoken to his principal who was able to reach out to me and kind of guide me on how to get logged into the NTI web portals and sort of the information that we're going to need," she said. "I know it's a challenge for everyone."
Teachers have been asked to make contact with their students at least once a week. That contact can be through phone, email or other ways, but they all say communication will be key in making this work.
"Our teachers are so committed right now to making this contact, and to making sure that we don't have kids who fall through the cracks," said Murphy.
This remote learning will continue until at least May 1.
