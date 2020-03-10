LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest school district has reversed a ban on hand sanitizer.
According to a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the district ended the ban last week.
"Until late last week, we did not allow hand sanitizer in schools," said JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert, in a statement released Monday evening. "We have ordered it, but it has not arrived."
Hebert said that in the meantime, schools are free to purchase hand sanitizer if they can find it, and teachers are welcome to buy it if they choose.
"We are still encouraging frequent, proper hand washing as the primary way to prevent spread of viruses, but principals have been told hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol as a back up," Hebert added.
WDRB inquired about the rule after hearing from students and parents who claimed hand sanitizer had been confiscated at school. At least one viewer claimed her child had been told hand sanitizer was banned because it was flammable.
JCPS officials have not commented on why the ban had been in place, or what prompted its reversal.
