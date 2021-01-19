LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School teachers will start getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the district rolls out a fast-track plan to vaccinate more than 1,000 employees each day.
The first round of elementary school staff members will receive the Moderna vaccine, starting Friday.
"For the first time, I believe we truly see an end to this, where we can return our children and staff to school," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
JCPS plans to vaccinate 1,200 workers each day, in alphabetical order, by school.
"We're starting with elementary and starting with the As, so the example would be Atkinson Elementary this Friday," Pollio said. "They're all going at the same time together."
He said it will take up to 12 days to administer the first dose to the nearly 13,000 employees who signed up. JCPS hopes to finish the first round of vaccinations by Feb. 5, followed by the booster shot 28 days later.
If the federal government's supplies arrive on time, JCPS will begin administering the booster shot between Feb. 19 and March 5. There are still questions about the timing of a waiting period after the booster shot.
Board member Linda Duncan asked about the earliest date that anyone could return to in-person instruction.
"Based on the vaccine, we are looking at a mid-March date, but I don't know exactly what that date is yet," Pollio said. "We are reaching the end of this road, and I'm excited to bring you a recommendation to get back to school."
The board is expected to vote on a plan sometime next month.
