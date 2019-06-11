LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS will roll out it's book buggy on Tuesday.
Students will receive free books and more to help them keep learning this summer.
The buggy will run every Tuesday and Wednesday in June.
It will follow the Bus Stop Cafe which gives free lunches to anyone under 18, regardless of whether or not the child attends JCPS.
The Book Buggy will make its first stop at Holiday Park on Minors lane at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Book Buggy schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25
|Holiday Park
|8219 Minors Lane
|11:30 a.m. - noon
|Ashley Pointe Commons
|1115 Penile Road
|12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
|Barrington Pointe
|13221 Glengarry Drive
|12:55 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.
|Fairdale Pool
|709 Fairdale Road
|1:40 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.
|Ramser Court Apartments
|1904 Ramser Court
|2:25 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12, 19, 26
|JSK Properties
|642 Candless Circle
|11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
|Autumn Lake Mobile
|2801 Autumn Lake Drive
|11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Watson Lane Elementary
|7201 Watson Lane
|12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Frost Middle
|13700 Sandray Blvd.
|1:05 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.
|Logan Pointe Mobile
|6801 Stardust Drive
|1:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.
|Scenic Acres Mobile
|7511 Cane Run Road
|2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.
