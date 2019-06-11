JCPS book buggy

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS will roll out it's book buggy on Tuesday.

Students will receive free books and more to help them keep learning this summer.

The buggy will run every Tuesday and Wednesday in June.

It will follow the Bus Stop Cafe which gives free lunches to anyone under 18, regardless of whether or not the child attends JCPS.

The Book Buggy will make its first stop at Holiday Park on Minors lane at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Book Buggy schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25

Holiday Park  8219 Minors Lane  11:30 a.m. - noon 
Ashley Pointe Commons 1115 Penile Road 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. 
Barrington Pointe  13221 Glengarry Drive  12:55 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.
Fairdale Pool 709 Fairdale Road 1:40 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 
Ramser Court Apartments 1904 Ramser Court 2:25 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. 

Wednesday, June 12, 19, 26

JSK Properties 642 Candless Circle11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. 
Autumn Lake Mobile  2801 Autumn Lake Drive11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 
Watson Lane Elementary  7201 Watson Lane 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. 
Frost Middle 13700 Sandray Blvd. 1:05 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. 
Logan Pointe Mobile  6801 Stardust Drive 1:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. 
Scenic Acres Mobile  7511 Cane Run Road 2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

            

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.