LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All Jefferson County Public Schools' bus riders are back at home after high school students returned to class Monday for the first time in more than 10 days.
District spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said buses "were clear" at 7:48 p.m.
High school students went back to class Monday morning, joining elementary and middle school students who returned to classrooms on Friday, Aug. 18, putting JCPS' transportation improvements to the test.
"I'm proud of our staff who hustled to make sure every child safely arrived at school and got to their bus stops home," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release Monday at 9:06 p.m. "While there were some hiccups, just as there are during the first week of school each year, I'm proud of the dedication of our JCPS team. We also want to again thank our families for their continuing patience as we work through these transportation issues."
But some parents who spoke with WDRB News during the commute home Monday afternoon into the evening said they're still not satisfied, and their patience is running thin.
A WDRB News crew went to meet Jay Hamrick, the parent of the second grade student at Kenwood Elementary, Monday afternoon. The interview was originally set up to speak about his son's bus stop. It requires the 7-year-old to cross four lanes of traffic across New Cut Road. In the past, Hamrick said the district has moved his bus stop to the road their apartment complex is on. Despite several calls and requests, his stop has not moved.
However, his son did not get off his assigned bus, and it took Hamrick several minutes to find out where he was.
Hamrick called the school and bus compound to report his son was not on the bus. The school first informed Hamrick his son was not at school. Minutes later, the school called back and said his son was still at school.
"This is crazy and I can guarantee me and JCPS are going to have a lot more words to resolve this issue," Hamrick said.
After waiting at his bus stop, Hamrick had to go drive and pick his son up.
For mom Tiandra Robinson, she spent Friday and Monday waiting at her daughter's bus stop for an hour and a half.
Robinson said her daughter's estimated drop-off time is unclear, because the family has been given conflicting bus numbers.
"We still don't know which bus is the actual bus numbers," Robinson said.
To add to the confusion, her daughter arrived Monday night on a "substitute" bus, adding a third bus number to the family's list.
It further complicated Robinson's husband's efforts to track their 4th grade daughter. He is a JCPS employee and has access to the district's bus tracking app. However, no notification that their daughter was on a "substitute" bus meant they were tracking the wrong buses.
"Just communicate, that's all. Me, as a parent, (what) I'm asking is to communicate," said Robinson.
Classes had been canceled for about a week because of transportation issues that had some children arriving home as late as 9:58 p.m. on the district's first day of school, Wednesday Aug. 9, as JCPS had implemented new school start times and bus routes.
Those issues prompted the district to cancel school for the next two days, and extended that closure last week before elementary and middle school students returned Friday. JCPS said Friday the last student was dropped off at 7:43 p.m.
Many parents weighing in on a WDRB News Facebook post said Monday afternoon was similar to Friday afternoon in that some schools were dismissing early. But WDRB asked the district if that was something it asked schools to do, and they said no schools should be dismissing early.
The return of high school students Monday added 26,000 bus riders to the mix for JCPS. As the school day got underway, officials said there were a few bumps in the road, and officials warned there could be minor delays. The official grace period requested by the district is 30 to 45 minutes.
There were also more issues Monday of children getting dropped off at the wrong bus stop. One parent WDRB spoke to on Friday had to get a ride some miles away from her son's bus stop to pick him up after he was dropped off at the wrong stop, despite his bus tag having the correct information on it.
Following the first day of school transportation issues, JCPS implemented several changes leading up to the return to class Friday and Monday:
- Buses will no longer wait at depots for extended periods of time. If a bus runs exceptionally late, other depot buses will continue their routes, and the late students will be transported by a different bus or JCPS van.
- School leaders will have access to the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app to help families know where buses are in real-time. This app will also be available for JCPS parents as soon as we finalize our internal systems to support guardian access.
- Some bus drivers will have a JCPS employee riding with them to help guide them through challenging routes.
- Additional traffic flow support at some of our highest traffic areas.
- Increased communication support at bus compounds and the JCPS 485-RIDE Call Center to better answer families' questions.
JCPS also plans to get a new app for parents to be able to track their child's bus. The Edulog Parent Portal Lite app shows users when a school bus is scheduled to pick up and drop off a student. Parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when a bus comes within a certain distance of their homes. The hope was to have the app up and running for parents by Monday morning, but it is still not available.
Until the app is available to parents, they can call their child's school — or the 485-RIDE bus hotline — and staff can pinpoint where the bus is. All schools will have access, district spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said previously. The transportation call center had about 30 people answering phones Friday, a big improvement from the 10 or 11 staffed on the first day of school, Callahan said during a news briefing last Thursday afternoon.
JCPS is asking parents to observe a 45-minute "grace period" after the scheduled arrival time of children before calling to track down their bus.
The district also has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said he will ask the Jefferson County Board of Education to forgive "as many days as possible" in an effort to prevent the school year from being extended over the unexpected days off.
