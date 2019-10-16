LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Ballard spent Wednesday afternoon putting the finishing touches on his online resume. His mission to become a bus driver is deeply personal.
Ballard said the benefits are clutch.
"My daughter is handicapped, and she's 21," he said. "I wanted to look for something that's going to be long-term for retirement and where I'll be able to be there with her more, during the summer vacations and holidays."
The job isn't for everyone, but he thinks he has the skill set.
"Patience is one of those things that's an attribute of myself," Ballard said.
Dozens of others were right there with him. Jefferson County Public Schools held a job fair Wednesday to try to find more drivers.
The new executive administrator of transportation services, Donald Robinson, said there's not a problem despite three regular drivers and 15 substitutes being fired since the beginning of the school year.
"Right now, we're good," Robinson said. "But you never know, because it's so fluid."
A look into the rearview mirror shows the district struggled to hire and keep good bus drivers for a while. Other school systems had problems too.
"Bus drivers are specialized," Robinson said. "They have to have a specific CDL, and we have a lot of competition in Louisville."
He calls the job fair a proactive approach to make sure there's not an issue again.
"We always want to recruit bus drivers," Robinson said. "You want to have bus drivers in your pipeline. They're a central function to kids getting to school."
After their on-the-spot interview, candidates will have to pass a background check, go through another interview and training before hitting the road.
Ballard is up to the challenge with his family fueling him.
"I look forward to starting as soon as possible," he said.
More bus driver job fairs are expected before the end of the year.
