LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools officials said Tuesday while the district is dealing with COVID-19 in classrooms, the situation is not to the point of considering non-traditional learning districtwide.
Several districts in Kentucky and Indiana have moved, at least temporarily, to online learning as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in both students and staff.
Dr. Eva Stone, manager of JCPS district health services, said the situation in the largest district in Kentucky is different.
"For the volume of people in our schools, COVID transmission is not non-existent, but it's not bad," she said during news conference Tuesday.
More than 7,100 JCPS students were quarantined as of Tuesday afternoon. Nearly 1,500 had tested positive for the virus. The district has about 98,000 students in total.
Stone advocated for the importance of keeping students in the classroom.
"Closing school moves kids out of school and into other settings," she said. "The disruption to learning is great and long-term. Lots of our children eat at school. They're kept warm and safe."
She also opined that it may be less safe from a COVID-19 perspective for children to be out of the classroom rather than in.
"From a public health, infection control perspective, moving kids out might be more harmful than helpful," Stone said. "That's significant for us to remember when making those decisions."
JCPS has required masking in classrooms since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Legislation passed earlier this year by Kentucky lawmakers prevents any district from imposing more than 10 days of virtual learning.
One-hundred-ninety staff members are positive for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. One-hundred-forty-two are having to quarantine.
"We want to make sure that when kids are quarantined, it's because they need to be," Stone said. "If we have large numbers of quarantine, what can we do better to reduce exposure?"
