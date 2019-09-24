LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All but one board member voted Tuesday in favor of adopting "In God we trust" into the official Jefferson County Schools policy.
Displaying the motto in every Kentucky school was signed into law in March, but JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio had concerns there would not be a uniform way to post the motto across the district if it wasn't adopted into policy.
Board member Chris Brady believes this type of policy breaks an oath they took as board members.
"The commonwealth of Kentucky has very clear language talking about not establishing religion or religious dogma within the government," he said.
The new policy says the "In God We Trust" motto would not stand alone but instead be included in a history lesson on a poster with the American Flag and the Statue of Liberty.
