LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS employee was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting a student in the chest at school last week.
Quentin Spencer, 27, is a school security monitor at Price Elementary School. According to a police report, he allegedly hit a 12-year-old student in the chest with his fist on Monday, Feb. 4.
The report says the student was walking down the hall when Spencer called for him. When the student walked back towards Spencer, he hit him in the chest with his fist, "knocking him backwards into a wall and causing him to strike his head on the wall."
Spencer then told the student "Don't let me catch your shoes untied again."
A teacher, who had witnessed the incident, took the student to the office and urged him to tell them what happened. His parents were contacted, and his mother took him to the hospital for a CAT scan, according to the report. He was treated for a knot on his head and redness to his chest.
The report says the 12-year-old was hit by a car when he was seven years old and suffered a traumatic brain injury. The student is "very fearful" of Spencer and is "quiet and shy and fears for his safety."
A warrant was issued for Spencer's arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and he was arrested Friday, Feb. 8 charged with 4th degree assault resulting in minor injury.
Spencer is being held at Metro Corrections on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.
