LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central High School raised its threat level Wednesday afternoon after school officials said a student sit-in turned into an unruly protest, with students refusing to return to their classrooms.
"A group of students staged a sit in at Central High School this morning," the school said in a statement to parents. "After the administration gave them a safe space to air their concerns, some students refused to return to class. Our security level has been raised and students who refused to return to class were moved to the gym. We will have more information soon."
Students and parents told WDRB they are protesting what they claimed was a lack of action by administrators after claims of sexual assault among students.
JCPS said some students were given the chance to be heard in the gym, but at some point were told to go back to class -- and if they didn't, they'd be disciplined.
JCPS security is at the school, but so far the district has not confirmed or clarified any of these claims.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
