LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools are looking at building four new schools across the county, and the school board saw early designs for the first time Tuesday night.
The new schools would affect communities in West Louisville, South Dixie, East Louisville and Newburg.
Now that West Louisville has a brand new YMCA on West Broadway, JCPS is talking about adding on to it with a new elementary school. It would combine Wheatley and Roosevelt Perry Elementary schools, but the board still needs to give the project a green light.
In East Louisville, new growth has JCPS looking at another middle school near the Parklands. The district is finalizing details to buy land off Echo Trail. The design includes three two-story pavilions that would be nestled between existing trees.
Some conservation groups have concerns about the project's environmental impact, which board members brought up to architects.
Near Dixie Highway, a new Wilkerson Elementary School would absorb students from Watson Lane. Construction would start in December, with plans to open in August 2022. School officials plan to build next to the existing Wilkerson school, with space for a possible YMCA in the future.
In the Newburg neighborhood, a new Indian Trail Elementary would be built right next to the current one. Construction could start by the end of the year, and it could open in August 2022. Board members had questions about making the gym bigger to house more community events.
The board also got an update on a $39 million renovation at the Academy @ Shawnee, where the 3rd floor has been shut down since 1981. Construction is set to start April 1 and should be finished by August of next year.
Designs are still in the early stages. JCPS will seek community feedback at a forum on March 10.
