LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gifts and supplies are arriving for tornado victims across western Kentucky in 19 Jefferson County Public School buses.
The loaded buses rolled out Tuesday morning filled with items collected last week during the "Stuff the Bus" campaign. JCPS bus drivers delivered the items to East Hardin Middle School in Glendale, Kentucky.
The items will be stored there and then distributed to various communities in Western Kentucky. More than 20 JCPS employees made the trip to help unload the goods.
"I don't think at one time during the week -- rain, shine, darkness -- that I didn't look out my office window and see people pulling up from the community to stuff the bus and we ended up with 19 buses full of supplies," said JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio.
The buses were full of food, diapers, formula, personal hygiene, tarps and more.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.