LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet milestone Thursday as some high school seniors from the Jefferson County Public Schools district picked up their caps and gowns.
Students at The Academy at Shawnee drove up and tried on their caps and gowns Thursday afternoon.
Seniors will take part in a virtual graduation where they will be recognized by name. Parents are encouraged to make their own stages at home. Students will receive their diplomas in the mail.
For students and parents, it wasn't all happy tears.
"It's a lot of work," said Diarra Thompson, a senior. "I was looking forward to walking across the stage because my older brother didn't get to."
Brenda Smith, a parent, says she regrets that her son won't be able to take part in all of the pomp and circumstance that a senior would engage in during any other given year.
"It's hard not to see him go down the stage, to get his diploma, to take pictures, to have family, have friends," she said.
On Friday, Fairdale High School seniors can pick up their caps and gowns from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Students won't be allowed to leave their vehicles.
