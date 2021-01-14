LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is preparing to receive around $178 million in grant money in a second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal funding.
Kentucky will be given $928 million to distribute to districts, which will be based on previous Title 1 allocations. The funds can be used for eligible expenses dating to March 13, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2023.
In a Tuesday webcast, superintendents across the state learned of the second round of funding, which is expected to be around five times larger than the amount schools received from the first CARES Act.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district is thrilled to receive the funds and knows the work it has to do to recover from the impact of the pandemic won't be easy. The district currently has around 60,000 failing students. Pollio said efforts to identify those falling behind is a priority but that the funds will help in the long-term effort to combat learning loss due to the pandemic.
"This funding will help us address that," he said. "Expand learning, thousands of kids in summer learning programs, after school, weekends, all of those areas are where we're really going to have to fund this work."
The district hopes to address a number of areas with the funding.
JCPS will use some of its allocation to purchase more PPE that will allow for a safe return to schools when the district chooses to do so.
Pollio said that the first CARES Act funding of approximately $34 million wouldn't suffice for the districts PPE needs given that those measures and guidelines will likely be required to follow for the remainder of 2021.
“That cost to districts around the state and the country is going to far exceed what the first CARES Act funding was,” Pollio said.
The district will also focus on increasing and improving its technology.
“We’re definitely going to have the opportunity to ensure all of our students over the next 30 months have a device and have connectivity moving forward,” Pollio said.
Most importantly, Pollio said, is the focus on learning loss in the district. He said this is a long-term focus area that will require effort and funds from this grant.
It's likely that much of JCPS' allotment of the grant money will be geared toward student resources that help identify those falling behind and support them in recovery.
“This is going to be long-term," Pollio said. "We’ve been putting together those 3-5 year plans to meet the needs of our kids, most importantly our youngest kids, the ones that have the most difficulty in NTI, and ensuring that we can look back in 2025 and say that we met the needs of our students.”
Pollio said there is much planning to do with the district and board of education in how these fuds will be used. However, the district's approach to spending the grant dollars will be spread out over the course of years to help solve an "educational crisis" the country and state is facing.
"I think it's critical that we not look at this as just a three, six, nine, twelve-month solution," Pollio said.
The ESSER Fund is expected to be discussed in next Tuesday's board meeting.
