LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools sporting events will not be open to the general public under the district's latest COVID-19 protocols.
Teams, including the Louisville Male High School football program, are adjusting to new safety rules.
"It's pretty extensive protocol for the high school kids," said Bulldogs head coach Chris Wolfe.
Most notably, the team is split in half, and the two groups will practice at alternate times. Players wear face masks between drills. Coaches wear face masks at all times. All team interaction is outdoors, and no one is allowed to share equipment.
Leading a team while maintaining new rules and restrictions is quite the balance for coaches, Wolfe said.
"I have to admit, I'm usually a really focused guy on practice schedules, implementing plays and video taping, and I haven't been quite on my game because there's just so much external focus on things," he said. "... It's so different ... (and) more stressful than usual."
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio on Tuesday updated the JCPS board on district-wide COVID-19 safety standards for fall sports: football, soccer, cross country, field hockey, volleyball and golf.
"Coaches need to know that if protocols are not followed, it will be shut down," Pollio said. "They will be the ones to pay the price for protocols not being followed."
Pollio also said the public will not be allowed to buy tickets to games. A limited number of tickets will be handed to players, and attendance will be capped at 20%.
"All individuals must wear a mask or face covering," Pollio said. "If they don't, they will be escorted away."
To view the district's full set of safety standards by sport, click here.
