LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools can now get a COVID-19 shot during the school day.
An in-school vaccination clinic at Cane Run Elementary on Thursday was one of the first in the district. A clinic was also held Thursday afternoon at Crums Lane Elementary.
JCPS is holding them at schools that have some of the lowest vaccination rates among kids. Officials said about 9% of kids at Cane Run Elementary are fully-vaccinated.
"Our goal is to really increase access to the COVID vaccination and make sure all of our students, their families and staff have access to the vaccine," JCPS Health Manager Dr. Eva Stone said.
The district is starting the vaccination clinics at several other schools and plans to eventually have clinics at every JCPS school.
The next two clinics will be held on Friday, March 4. The first will set up at Dixie Elementary at 8 a.m. The second will be held at Johnsontown Road Elementary starting at 3 p.m.
For a list of all upcoming clinics in the district, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.