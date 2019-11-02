LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bill Nye meets Nickelodeon in one JCPS classroom. A longtime science teacher is going back to basics for a new approach to learning.
During class time at Fern Creek Elementary, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math are rolled into one.
"I've been teaching 20 years, 17 years in the classroom, and this is my third year in the STEAM lab," said John Paul Junk.
No introduction is needed. "Mr. Junk. He's my favorite," said Yusra Hassal, a third grader at Fern Creek Elementary.
He's living up to his name. "Our family was Junk before junk was garbage," Junk said.
Forget a traditional classroom. Everything was built by Junk, from junk. "We had one summer to get this place up and running," Junk said.
His collection includes everything from a life-sized giraffe, dragon and T-Rex to decorations molded straight from the sea. "I love to go to antique shops for inspiration to see cool, weird, old stuff, unique stuff, one-of-a-kind stuff, and then come home and try to duplicate it," he said.
The retired clown and marionette performer is accustomed to designing an atmosphere with kids in mind.
"Mr. Junk is almost like our mascot," said Tonya Arnold, Fern Creek Elementary School Principal.
"It's important for them to know that science is involved in everything. Science and art, and we start with the basics here. We do a lot of fun things, but the fun things are to hook them into science," Junk said.
Mr. Junk is taking his learning back to the future. "It's fun, it's serious fun, and it's focused," he said.
And it's fun without technology. "Nowadays, they [students] do so much stuff online. We're a nation addicted to screens. These kids need hands-on activities and not just the science, but the working together," he said.
"We get to do everything we want in here," Yusra said. "Very interested, and I love it."
The school principal said it's his out-of-the-box thinking that sets him, his students and the school apart.
"It's something that they're not doing at home anymore and not doing in the classroom anymore. It's just kind of going a little bit old school but kind of bringing around and making it new again," Arnold said.
Copyright 2019. WDRB News. All rights reserved.