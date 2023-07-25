LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education is still looking for the software and a company to install weapon detection systems at Jefferson County Public Schools.
In May, the board voted to approve advancing a proposal to implement new safety measures in the district, which could cost up to $17 million.
A Request for Proposals to companies (RFP) was then issued for installing weapon detection systems in the district's middle and high schools.
During a meeting Tuesday, the board said it received seven proposals.
#JCPS | Tonight’s Jefferson County Board of Education meeting just started.— Molly Jett (@MolJett) July 25, 2023
Two hot topics of discussion: Senate Bill 160 and the recently approved weapons detection system.
26 speakers are on the docket. You can watch live here: https://t.co/2yQrhkfPV0
More at 10/11 on #WDRB pic.twitter.com/d3Pu1JsFZa
JCPS plans to phase the technology in to its high schools beginning this upcoming school year, and have them in all middle schools by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
It's different from metal detectors in that it uses artificial intelligence-based technology to detect weapons. It allows people to walk through without removing their bags or emptying their pockets. A guard monitors the system on a tablet, and is alerted when a weapon is detected on a person.
The district has been looking into the systems since early February. Not everyone in the room during Tuesday's board meeting supported the plan.
One board member said the district should use the funding for other things, such as increasing teacher salaries.
"Just because the research that I've done digging into it, the more problems there seem to be with the systems including that they really just don't work well," said Board Member Chris Kolb. "And they harm school culture and climate, learning environment, especially for African American kids, LGBTQ kids, kids with disabilities. So, there's a lot of concerns I have."
Ultimately, the board didn't vote on a company to install the systems.
The district said previously its decision on what schools will receive the systems first was decided by high school administrators. They factored in the number of incidents where weapons have been found in individual schools, and how to have a vast approach.
JCPS administrators and board members have also emphasized that weapon detectors will be another level of safety for students, in addition to other resources it offers.
Related Stories:
- 'An exciting time' | JCPS superintendent confident in future of the district with many changes coming
- JCPS celebrates the last day of school looking ahead to 'the most important summer' in nearly 50 years
- Evolv demonstrates weapons detection systems at Butler High School in Louisville
- JCPS Board votes to advance weapons detection system proposal
- JCPS board, superintendent to consider proposal to install metal detectors in schools
- What happens when students are found with guns at JCPS schools?
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.