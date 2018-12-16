LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reminder for JCPS parents -- student applications for the 2019-2020 school year are due this week.
All incoming kindergarten students or students who are new to the district should register by this Wednesday, Dec. 19.
District officials say students who have had a change of address or who want to be considered by a magnet school should also register.
Parents can use the JCPS website or visit any JCPS school to register. They can also visit the Parent Assistance Center on Bishop Lane.
