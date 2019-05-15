LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County grand jury has indicted a JCPS student arrested last month with a loaded gun.
Police in Louisville arrested 18-year-old Shunka Campbell on April 16 walking toward Valley High School with a weapon.
Campbell now faces a felony charge for giving false information to the Knob Creek Gun Range when he bought an AK-47 on April 11, a week before he was arrested. Police say Campbell had a loaded revolver in his pocket and 50 rounds of ammo while walking toward the school.
A school resource officer also found a "ballistic vest" hidden at the school a day before Campbell's arrest. Because of the alleged threat and the fact that the ballistic vest was placed at the school, police began looking for Campbell.
He faces charges in Jefferson County including carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit and second-degree terroristic threatening.
