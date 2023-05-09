LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools student was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Poplar Level Road.
Police and EMS responded to a pedestrian being hit around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Naomi Drive, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's just south of Rangeland Road.
Mitchell said that's where a male juvenile estimated to be 13 or 14 years old "was attempting to cross Poplar Level Rd west to east and was struck by a SUV that was northbound on Poplar Level Road."
JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that the person who was hit is a student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. She said the student was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital. She did not have information on the extent of injuries, but Mitchell said they do not appear life-threatening.
Mitchell said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. No one in the SUV was injured.
A WDRB crew at the scene saw a black SUV that had hit a utility pole, but Louisville Metro Police have not confirmed that was the vehicle involved.
Officers from LMPD 6th Division are investigating.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
