LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of students from the J. Graham Brown School learned about a fellow Jefferson County Public Schools student in need of a wheelchair ramp at home.
So they got to work designing one out of Legos, and on Thursday, they delivered the finished product and met Emil James for the first time.
"It was good. I'm glad," Emil said Thursday. "I like to meet kids my age."
Emil is a student at Seneca High School student, but teachers come to him through the home-hospital instruction program. He now has this custom, one-of-a-kind ramp made out of Legos to help him get in and out of the house.
"It's really an amazing feeling to know that you're really helping someone else," said Victoria Grazette, a freshman at J. Graham Brown School.
The students said it took a lot of science to get the size and slope just right and thousands of pieces to complete the project.
