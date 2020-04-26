LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School students are able to get free books thanks to several Louisville organizations.
The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL), Louisville Metro Housing and JCPS gave out the first round of free books on Friday.
Students will be able to get free books again on Monday at JCPS meal sites, the Parkland Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Avenue and the 500 building on South 8th Street.
The free books were made possible through Louisville Metro Housing's Book Rich Environments Program, which provides over 14,000 brand new books to under-served children up to age 18 through a partnership with LFPL, Friends of the Library and other local literacy partners.
To see a list of JCPS' food distribution sites, click here.
