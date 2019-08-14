LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Public School district is the largest school system in Kentucky and the 28th largest in the U.S, with a projected enrollment of roughly 99,000 students.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Marion C. Moore School, is one of the district’s 15 Academies of Louisville high schools, where students explore careers and receive hands-on training and experience across a variety of in-demand industry sectors.
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman spent time there Wednesday morning learning about those different sectors.
JCPS buses travel a total of 105,000 miles a day, transporting 70,000 students twice a day, 175 days this year.
On the first day of school, JCPS team members will staff a dedicated transportation hotline for parents. Parents are able to dial 485-RIDE or use the online JCPS Bus Finder tool to receive important information on their child’s bus number and find stops closest to home. The hotline will be open on opening day from 6 a.m. until all buses are cleared.
