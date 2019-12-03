LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One-hundred high school students from Jefferson County Public Schools got a boost Tuesday from a prominent author and businessman.
Stedman Graham stopped in town for an event with JCPS to motivate students to continue a STEM education.
It was all part of the Microsoft Future Youth of Work Initiative, an effort to mold future technology leaders.
The program has just launched, and organizers hope to expand it into other school districts. It consists of a hands-on technology and science experience to build a pipeline of future community leaders.
The event was geared toward engaging students with cutting-edge technology and kick-starting lives and careers in STEM.
"If I continue into this field, one, I can probably make great things that will benefit the human race and the earth itself, that will make it hopefully last longer than what it is," said Hailey Smith, a Southern High School student. "And also, it can benefit every person in cities, towns, countries, pretty much. And hopefully make more peace."
Graham is a well known businessman, author and podcaster, who is also known for his close relationship with Oprah Winfrey. Along with hearing from Graham, students were also able to meet other tech professionals and learn about what their future could look like.
Mayor Greg Fischer's LouTechWorks also partnered with the event.
