LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year's orientation for Jefferson County Public Schools students looked a little different than previous years.
Students have had the opportunity to pick up books, supplies and Chromebooks at drive-thru orientations across Jefferson County.
Despite the line at Westport Middle School, parents said the drive-thru orientation went smoothly.
"This actually moved along pretty fast. I'm impressed," said Beth Brandenburg, a parent of Westport Middle School student.
Students told WDRB News they are excited to start the school year, even though the first six weeks will be nontraditional instruction.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.