A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students at Jefferson County Public Schools looked extra sharp Wednesday thanks to some donated haircuts.

Churchill Park School hosted the event in honor of Black History Month, or what was being called, "Black Hair-story Month."

More than two dozens students with disabilities got their hair cut or styled by volunteers and local barbers who often work with minorities.

For some parents who didn't know how to style their child's hair, it was a way for them to come in and see how it's done.

"We sent home some information for parents, and they got a choice if they wanted to cut hair or style hair or both," said Krissy Lee, principal of Churchill Park School. "So anything they wanted — from a fade, to just a trim, to braids — they are doing for us today for our kiddos."

The event also was a way to connect parents will other Black-owned businesses and services they may not have known about.

