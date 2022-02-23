JCPS students with disabilities receive donated hair cuts as part of Black History Month
1 of 6
JCPS student receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month
A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.
JCPS student receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month
A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.
JCPS student receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month
A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.
JCPS student receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month
A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.
JCPS student receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month
A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.
JCPS student receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month
A JCPS student at Churchill Park School receives a free haircut as part of Black History Month on Feb. 24, 2022.
For some parents who didn't know how to style their child's hair, it was a way for them to come in and see how it's done.
"We sent home some information for parents, and they got a choice if they wanted to cut hair or style hair or both," said Krissy Lee, principal of Churchill Park School. "So anything they wanted — from a fade, to just a trim, to braids — they are doing for us today for our kiddos."
The event also was a way to connect parents will other Black-owned businesses and services they may not have known about.