LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several JCPS students who have lost loved ones to violence served as mentors for local children on Sunday afternoon.
The students met at the YMCA Child Development Center on West Chestnut to help peers understand the impact of violence while also showing support for one another.
Each student brought a photo of the loved one they lost and spoke about how it affected them and the impact each person had on their lives.
"This is a really great way for them to be role models for the children we serve and to see something positive happen and to know people care about them an not just the people in their immediate family or their teachers, that there are other people in the community that care about helping them grow and succeed," said Jenny Benner, the YMCA Child Development director.
The center works with children from 5 months to 5 years old. The event was also a partnership with U of L Hospital's trauma team.
