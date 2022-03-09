LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating a video posted on social media involving a teacher that the district said could be viewed as racially insensitive.
Jeffersontown High School Principal Jarrad Durham sent a letter to families on Tuesday making them aware of a video posted on social media involving one of the school's teachers.
"While the video lacks context, its contents may be viewed as an example of racial insensitivity," Durham said. "We are taking it seriously. I want to assure you that we will be following JCPS policies and procedures as we review this matter."
March 8, 2022
Dear Jeffersontown High Families,
At Jeffersontown High School we value the diversity of our students and staff. J-town is a welcoming place where students and staff respect each other and can openly discuss and confront difficult issues in a respectful manner. When incidents happen that might shake those values, I want to make sure I communicate with you so you have the latest information and are not relying on rumors or social media.
It came to our attention that a video has been posted on social media involving a teacher at our school. While the video lacks context, its contents may be viewed as an example of racial insensitivity. We are taking it seriously. I want to assure you that we will be following JCPS policies and procedures as we review this matter.
Thank you for entrusting your child with us at Jeffersontown High School.
Respectfully,
Jarrad Durham, Principal
Jeffersontown High School
Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders told WDRB News about 100 students walked out of the high school on Wednesday and protested. Sanders said the students stayed on school property while protesting.
Durham sent a letter home to parents saying the protest was peaceful, but when the students tried to get back into the building to protest, they weren't allowed.
Durham said a few students got in through a side door and vandalized something inside the school. According to the letter, the students that caused the vandalism will be punished.
You can read the letter sent home on Wednesday in full below:
"FROM: JEFFERSONTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
March 9, 2022
Dear Jeffersontown Families,
I always want to keep the lines of communication open with you to ensure you have the most accurate information and dispel any rumors.
Today, several students staged a walkout on our campus. While the protest was peaceful, when students attempted to get back in the building to protest in the hallway, staff did not permit their reentry. A few students entered through a side door, were disruptive and caused some vandalism inside the school.
While we value students’ right to be heard at J-town, we will not tolerate disruptions to other students’ learning or vandalism to property or our school building. The students who participated in the disruption inside the building will be disciplined in accordance with the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at the school office.
Respectfully,
Jarrad Durham
Principal, Jeffersontown High"
