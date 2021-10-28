LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Laukhuf Elementary School presented 1,000 notes of appreciation to Jefferson County Public Schools bus drivers Thursday.
The drivers for the school read some of the handwritten notes and will share the remaining hundreds with their fellow JCPS bus drivers.
The students say they're especially thankful for the drivers this year because of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To see the kids really understand that what goes on driving a bus and how hard it is, that we make sure that the kids get to and from school, first thing they see in the morning a smile, a good morning, last thing they see, have a good afternoon, see you in the morning ... so yes it was great," said Kathryn Johnson, a JCPS bus driver.
JCPS is one of the many school districts across the country dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.
